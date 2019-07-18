David and Janet Roach of Sioux City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2019, with a trip to the Black Hills.
Cards may be sent to 1110 River Driver, Sioux City, IA 51109.
Their children are Robin and Troy Campbell of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Russell and Carissa Roach of Sioux City. The couple has four grandchildren.
David married the former Janet Morgan on June 20, 1969, in Jefferson, South Dakota. David worked in the printing business for 48 years before retiring in 2017. Janet worked in a printing business with the Sioux City Schools for 18 years before retiring in 2018.