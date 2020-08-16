You have permission to edit this article.
Vern and Pat Roberts of Sioux City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 3226 S. Clinton, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Their children are Jeff and Sooni Roberts of West Des Moines, and Jill and Shawn Collins of Mapleton, Iowa. The couple has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Vern married the former Pat Graham on Aug. 20, 1960, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Sioux City. Pat is a retired vice president of Pioneer Bank in Sergeant Bluff. Vern is a retired vice president of First National Bank in Sioux City.

