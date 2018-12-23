Bob and Vina Rodecker of Sioux City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house held on Dec. 15, 2018.
Their children are Troy (Kelly) Rodecker of Sioux City, Travis (Jessica) Rodecker of Omaha, and Tanya (Sam) Wendt of Kansas City, Kansas. The couple has five grandchildren.
Bob married the former Vina Rasmussen on Dec. 20, 1968, at Morningside Presbyterian Church in Sioux City. Vina retired as a teacher with the Sioux City Community Schools after 31 years. Bob retired from sales after 35 years.