Julio and Karen Rodriguez of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City.
There children are Jamie (Angie) and Jenni (Steve). The couple has two grandchildren and a stepgrandchild.
Julio worked for the public school system in Sioux City and then the public school system in South Sioux City. He was on a committee to start the Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City. He was a president of LULAC. He then was appointed by the governor to be on the Spanish Speaking Committee of Iowa. Julio was the manager of the Boys and Girls Center.
Karen was a teacher in the Catholic schools of Sioux City for 45 years, teaching kindergarten and first grade and finished her career as a teacher of English Language Learners. Karen was active in the church, Blessed Sacrament.