Lloyd and Lois (Stevens) Rohmiller of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage today from 1 to 3 p.m. with a gathering of friends and relatives hosted by their children at the St. Michael's Parish Center, Sioux City. No gifts please.
Cards may be sent to 1400 Indian Hills Dr. #309, Sioux City, IA 51104.
Lloyd and Lois were married on April 18, 1953. Lloyd was a farmer, and Lois was a homemaker. Both are retired. Their children are Theresa (Paul) Griffith of Onawa, Iowa; Linda (Doug) Johnson of Bronson, Iowa; Donna (Dennis) Eberly of Lawton, Iowa; Monica (Gregg) Mathistad of Lawton; Ken (Sharon) Rohmiller of Lawton; Janet Rohmiller of Elk Point, S.D.; and Carol Abbott of Bellevue, Neb. Lloyd and Lois have 18 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.