Lloyd and Lois (Stevens) Rohmiller of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage today from 1 to 3 p.m. with a gathering of friends and relatives hosted by their children at the St. Michael's Parish Center, Sioux City. No gifts please.

Lloyd and Lois were married on April 18, 1953. Lloyd was a farmer, and Lois was a homemaker. Both are retired. Their children are Theresa (Paul) Griffith of Onawa, Iowa; Linda (Doug) Johnson of Bronson, Iowa; Donna (Dennis) Eberly of Lawton, Iowa; Monica (Gregg) Mathistad of Lawton; Ken (Sharon) Rohmiller of Lawton; Janet Rohmiller of Elk Point, S.D.; and Carol Abbott of Bellevue, Neb. Lloyd and Lois have 18 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.