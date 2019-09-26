Joel and Nancy Ryan of Elk Point, South Dakota, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They will also celebrate with a private family dinner
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 352, Elk Point, SD 57025.
Their children are Jay (Hessica) of Tea, South Dakota, and Jennifer (Mark) of Clive, Iowa. They have six grandchildren.
Joel and the former Nancy Matson were married on Oct. 6, 1969. The couple was employed at AaLadin Industries in Elk Point. Joel was employed there for 24 years and Nancy was employed there for 14 years. The couple has lived in Elk Point their entire lives.