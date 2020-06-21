× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morrie and Mary Jane Schenkelberg of Sioux City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date.

Cards may be sent to 3729 Seventh Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Their children are Beth (Dan) Hersh of Springfield, Missouri, Kari (Dr. Stephen) Kleinsmith of Ozark, Missouri, and Janie (Tom) Stanek of Sioux City. The couple has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Morrie married the former Mary Jane Tigges on June 25, 1960, in Carroll, Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0