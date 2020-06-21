Schenkelberg
Schenkelberg

Schenkelberg

Morrie and Mary Jane Schenkelberg of Sioux City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date.

Cards may be sent to 3729 Seventh Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Their children are Beth (Dan) Hersh of Springfield, Missouri, Kari (Dr. Stephen) Kleinsmith of Ozark, Missouri, and Janie (Tom) Stanek of Sioux City. The couple has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Morrie married the former Mary Jane Tigges on June 25, 1960, in Carroll, Iowa.

