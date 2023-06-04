Arend and Beverly (Van Vugt) Schreur of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Saturday, June 10, with an open house from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at First Evangelical Free Church, 401 9th St., Sioux City. Anyone who knows Arend and Bev and wants to celebrate are welcome. No gifts please.
Cards may be sent to 4000 Teton Trace #118, Sioux City, IA 51104.
Arend and Beverly were married on June 6, 1963. Arend is a driver for Life Serve. Beverly is retired. Their children Jolene (Darin) Gunnink of O'Fallon, Ill.; and Jane Ford of Sioux Falls, S.D. Arend and Beverly have three grandchildren.