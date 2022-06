Ed and Delila Senger of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Sunday, June 12, with an open house at the Parish Center from 1 to 3 p.m. No gifts please.

Ed and Delila were married on June 12, 1962, at St. Bernards Church in McLaughlin, S.D. Their children are John and Chrys Senger, Tony Senger, Marcy (deceased) and Paul Martin, Missy and Barry Froehlich, and Richard and Anita Senger. Ed and Delila have 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.