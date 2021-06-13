 Skip to main content
Sensenig
Larry and Pauline (Gensler) Sensenig of Sioux City celebrated 50 years of marriage yesterday with a family dinner.

Larry and Pauline were married on June 19, 1971. Both taught at Morningside College. Larry was there for 40 years and the chair of the psychology department. He is currently retired. Pauline currently works as an artist.

Their children are Mara (Sensenig) and Brent Van Ee of Cumming, Iowa; and Abby (Sensenig) and Jonathan Kimpson of Clive, Iowa. Larry and Pauline have three grandchildren.

