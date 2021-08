Dean and Patricia Sheehan of Sioux City, celebrated 40 years of marriage on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Cards may be sent to 4510 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Dean and Patricia were married on Aug. 22, 1981. Their children are Brandon and Rachel Weitzel of Sioux City; and Ryan and Katy Sheehan of Centreville, Va. Dean and Patricia have five grandchildren.