 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shroll
View Comments

Shroll

{{featured_button_text}}
Shroll

Dean and Sandra Shroll of Sergeant Bluff are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 207 Ruby Court, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054.

Their children are Chris (Aja) Shroll of Prosper, Texas, and Lori (John) Allen of Sergeant Bluff. The couple has five grandchildren.

Dean married the former Sandra Smith on Oct. 24, 1970. Dean retired from MidAmerican Energy. Sandra retired from Sergeant Bluff High School as a secretary.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News