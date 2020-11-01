Dean and Sandra Shroll of Sergeant Bluff are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 207 Ruby Court, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054.

Their children are Chris (Aja) Shroll of Prosper, Texas, and Lori (John) Allen of Sergeant Bluff. The couple has five grandchildren.

Dean married the former Sandra Smith on Oct. 24, 1970. Dean retired from MidAmerican Energy. Sandra retired from Sergeant Bluff High School as a secretary.

