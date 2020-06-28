Skinner
View Comments

Skinner

{{featured_button_text}}
Skinner

Roger and Patty Skinner of Elk Point, South Dakota, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a Fourth of July celebration with their children and grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 571, Elk Point, SD 57025.

Their children are Mark Skinner and his wife, Misty of Sergeant Bluff, and Mary Alexander and her husband, Jack of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The couple has five grandchildren.

Roger married the former Patty Pierce on July 3, 1970, at United Methodist Church in Elk Point. Patty is a retired teacher from the Elk Point and Elk Point-Jefferson Schools. Roger is a retired assembly man from Rochester Products.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schenkelberg
Anniversaries

Schenkelberg

Morrie and Mary Jane Schenkelberg of Sioux City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date.

Bradshaw
Anniversaries

Bradshaw

Ev and Ann Bradshaw of Sloan, Iowa, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in Kansas City.

Newman
Anniversaries

Newman

Butch and Marsha Newman of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to Lake Okoboji, Iowa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News