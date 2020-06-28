× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roger and Patty Skinner of Elk Point, South Dakota, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a Fourth of July celebration with their children and grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 571, Elk Point, SD 57025.

Their children are Mark Skinner and his wife, Misty of Sergeant Bluff, and Mary Alexander and her husband, Jack of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The couple has five grandchildren.

Roger married the former Patty Pierce on July 3, 1970, at United Methodist Church in Elk Point. Patty is a retired teacher from the Elk Point and Elk Point-Jefferson Schools. Roger is a retired assembly man from Rochester Products.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0