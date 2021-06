Mark and Tami (Yates) Smith of Madison, South Dakota, and formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate 40 years of marriage on Saturday.

Cards may be sent to 619 Sixth St. NE, Madison, SD 57042.

Mark and Tami were married on June 26, 1981. They own and operate Pro Satellite in Madison. Their children are Nicholas (Traci), Nathen (Nicole), Gregory (Kelsey) and Geoffrey (Julie). Mark and Tami have eight grandchildren.