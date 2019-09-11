Mike and Kathy Solomon of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to the Black Hills.
Cards may be sent to 1504 W. 29th St., Sioux City, IA 51103.
Their children are Jeannie and Jay Solomon of Vernon, Alabama, and Janelle and Todd Matthes of Appleton, Wisconsin. The couple has four grandchildren.
Mike married the former Kathy Roberts on Sept. 6, 1969, in Le Mars, Iowa. Mike retired from Smurfit Stone in 2008 after 39 years of service. Kathy retired from Sioux City Schools in 2011 after 33 years of service.