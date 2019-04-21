Byron and Linda Stanley of Sioux City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 27 with a family dinner and dance at the Elk's Club in Sioux City.
Their children are Todd and his wife, Elizabeth of Sioux City, Terry and his wife, Stephanie of Grimes, Iowa, and Troy and his wife, Jackie of Sergeant Bluff. The couple has nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Byron graduated from Holly Springs Hornick High School in 1961. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1962 to 1966. Linda attended Nettleton Business College in Sioux City and received a secretarial degree.
Byron and the former Linda Miller were married on April 26, 1969, at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina, Iowa. In 1979, Byron re-enlisted with the 185th Air National Guard and retired in 1997 as a master sergeant after a total of 20 years of service. He was employed with the city of Sioux City for 39 years, retiring in 2007. Linda has worked as a receptionist and secretary for Postal Finance for five years, and Sioux City Brick and Tile for 16 years. Linda retired from North Park Senior Living (now Brookdale) as an assistant administrator, having worked there for 12 years.
Both are members of Grace Lutheran Church. Byron and Linda have enjoyed the Musketeer's hockey since 1981 and are still season ticket holders.