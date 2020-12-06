 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stansell
View Comments

Stansell

{{featured_button_text}}
Stansell

John and Anita Stansell celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday.

Their children are Jocelyn Patterson, Connie Cameron, and Michelle Stansell. They have 10 grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kroll
Anniversaries

Kroll

David and Pam (Rose) Kroll, longtime residents of rural Sioux City, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday.

Herbst
Anniversaries

Herbst

Larry and Marlene (Petersen) Herbst of Bronson, Iowa, celebrated 50 years of marriage on Nov. 13, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News