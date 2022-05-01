John and Dolores were married on May 5, 1951, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sioux City. John was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran from November 1951 to October 1953. Dolores retired from the Iowa Public Service. John retired from the Omaha Post Office in March 1997, and they built a new home in Prescott, Ariz. They moved to Sioux City in July 2020 to be near their daughter Shawn H. Sandberg and son-in-law Jerry L. Sandberg.