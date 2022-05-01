John H. and Dolores H. Stark of Sioux City will celebrate 71 years of marriage on Thursday.
John and Dolores were married on May 5, 1951, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sioux City. John was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran from November 1951 to October 1953. Dolores retired from the Iowa Public Service. John retired from the Omaha Post Office in March 1997, and they built a new home in Prescott, Ariz. They moved to Sioux City in July 2020 to be near their daughter Shawn H. Sandberg and son-in-law Jerry L. Sandberg.