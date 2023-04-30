John H. Stark and Dolores H. Stark of Sioux City will celebrate 72 years of marriage on Friday.

John and Delores were married on May 5, 1951, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sioux City. John retired from the Omaha Main Post Office in March 1997, and Dolores retired from Iowa Public Service Omaha. They moved to Prescott, Ariz., built a home, and lived there for 20 years. The couple moved back to Sioux City in July 2020.

Their daughter Shawn (Jerry L. Sandberg) lived in Phoenix, Ariz., for 30 years and then moved back to Sioux City in July 2020 and built a home in the same area her parents. John and Dolores have been helped much by daughter Shawn and niece Marilyn Farrer as well as their Sioux City neighbors.