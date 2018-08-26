Roger and Joan Stolen of Sergeant Bluff celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Cards may be sent to 2100 Roundtable Road, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054.
Their children are Sue (Gary) Brinner of Springfield, Virginia, Steve (Vicki) Stolen of Sioux City, Jenny (Kevin) Cownie of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Tom (Tracy) Stolen of Sioux City. The couple has 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Roger married the former Joan Ruff on Aug. 29, 1953, in Sioux City. Roger retired as a chief master sergeant with the Iowa Air National Guard, 185th ARW. Joan is a retired homemaker.