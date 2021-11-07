Jim and Lorraine (Jones) Thomson of Cleghorn, Iowa, will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Thursday.
Jim and Lorraine were married on November 11, 1951, in Cleghorn. Jim is a retired farmer. He enjoyed and participated in barbershop quartet singing for many years. Lorraine is an avid Hawkeye fan. She's watched countless football and basketball games cheering on the Hawks. She also enjoys baking, gardening, and playing cards. The couple attends the Christian Church in Cleghorn.
Their children are Shelley Mortenson (Tom), Holly Morse (Bob), Kristi Jensen, and Jimmy Thomson (Mary Sue). Jim and Lorraine have 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.