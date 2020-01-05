Todd
Leonard and Phyllis Todd of Correctionville, Iowa, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church in Correctionville. The couple requests no gifts.

Cards may be sent to 715 Hackberry St., Correctionville, IA 51016.

Their children are Coletta Weeda of Denison, Iowa, Luane Todd of Correctionville, Stan Todd of Cushing, Iowa, Connie Jensen of Correctionville, and Les Todd of Aurelia, Iowa. The couple has 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

Leonard married the former Phyllis Utesch on Jan. 8, 1950. The couple is retired.

