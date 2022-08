Joe and Molly (Murphy) Twohig of Dakota Dunes celebrated 50 years of marriage on Friday with and family and friends get-together.

Joe and Molly were married on Aug. 26, 1972, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Sioux City. Their children are Katie Boyle and her husband Kelly of Omaha, Neb.; and Annie Althaus and her husband Aaron of Sioux City. Joe and Molly have five grandchildren.