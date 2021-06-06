Don and Elvera (Kots) Van Horssen of Maurice, Iowa, will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Saturday with a small family dinner.

Cards may be sent to P.O Box 25, Maurice, IA 51036.

Don and Elvera were married on June 6, 1961. Elvera worked at Northwestern College's food service in Orange City, Iowa, and as an Avon representative. Don worked in the paint mill and mail room at Vogel Paint in Orange City and also farmed. Both are retired.

Their children are Lynn and Jim McAllister of Sioux City, and Glenn Van Horssen of Maurice. Don and Elvera have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

