Bill and Linda Vogt of Sioux City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 23 with friends and family with a dinner and dance following a marriage blessing at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City.
Their children are Patrick Vogt of Sergeant Bluff, James and Stephanie Gulbronson of Sioux City, Michael Vogt of Sioux City, Shannon and Cinda Weitzel of Sioux City, Christopher and Stacy Vogt of Sioux City, and Billy and Billi Van Hunnik of Sioux City. The couple has 22 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Bill married the former Linda Leigh on Feb. 22, 1969, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. Bill retired from Knoepfler Chevrolet and Linda retired from Sioux City Community Schools.