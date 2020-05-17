× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joseph and Marilynn Vollmecke of Struble, Iowa, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 23. A celebration with family and friends will be at a later date.

Cards may be sent to 113 Second St., Struble, IA 51031-1046.

Their children are Chad (Jami) Vollmecke of Waukee, Iowa, and JJ deceased in January 1992. The couple has two grandchildren

Joseph married the former Marilynn Weiler on May 23, 1970, in St. Catherine's Church in Oyens, Iowa. Marilynn is a retired bookkeeper. Joseph is a retired federal meat inspector with the USDA.

