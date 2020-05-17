Vollmecke
View Comments

Vollmecke

{{featured_button_text}}
Vollmecke

Joseph and Marilynn Vollmecke of Struble, Iowa, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 23. A celebration with family and friends will be at a later date.

Cards may be sent to 113 Second St., Struble, IA 51031-1046.

Their children are Chad (Jami) Vollmecke of Waukee, Iowa, and JJ deceased in January 1992. The couple has two grandchildren

Joseph married the former Marilynn Weiler on May 23, 1970, in St. Catherine's Church in Oyens, Iowa. Marilynn is a retired bookkeeper. Joseph is a retired federal meat inspector with the USDA.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wagoner
Anniversaries

Wagoner

Jon and Grace Wagoner of Sioux City, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a small family celebration.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News