 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vondrak
View Comments

Vondrak

{{featured_button_text}}

Tim and Sandy Vondrak of Merrill, Iowa, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday with a private family gathering.

Cards may be sent to 22436 250th St., Merrill, IA 51038.

Tim and Sandy were married on August 28, 1971. Tim farmed near Merrill, and Sandy was the band director for the Sioux City Community School District. Both are retired. Their children are Stacey (Kris) Carnell of Ponca, Neb.; Tammy (Michael) Koopmans of Hinton, Iowa; and Ryan (Alison) Vondrak of Sioux City. Tim and Sandy have eight grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get rid of FOMO and embrace JOMO

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chamberlain
Anniversaries

Chamberlain

Lee and Marilyn (Carney) Chamberlain of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday with a phone and card shower.

Uhl
Anniversaries

Uhl

Maurice Jr. and Barb (Larson) Uhl of Sioux City celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday, July 31, with their children at Bob Roe's.

Kurth
Anniversaries

Kurth

Robert and Audrey (Harrington) Kurth of Le Mars will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Monday, August 23, with their family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News