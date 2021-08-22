Tim and Sandy Vondrak of Merrill, Iowa, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday with a private family gathering.
Cards may be sent to 22436 250th St., Merrill, IA 51038.
Tim and Sandy were married on August 28, 1971. Tim farmed near Merrill, and Sandy was the band director for the Sioux City Community School District. Both are retired. Their children are Stacey (Kris) Carnell of Ponca, Neb.; Tammy (Michael) Koopmans of Hinton, Iowa; and Ryan (Alison) Vondrak of Sioux City. Tim and Sandy have eight grandchildren.
