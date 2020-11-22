 Skip to main content
Wachter




Richard and Susan Wachter of Bloomfield, Nebraska, will be celebrating 65 years of marriage on Nov. 30 with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 119 S. Crown Point, Bloomfield, NE 68718.

