Keith and Sandy Welcher will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Friday with their family.

Cards may be sent to 4916 Ravine Park Lane, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Keith and the former Sandy Hilton were married on June 24, 1962, at Grace Methodist Church in Sioux City. Keith retired after 35 years with Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation. Sandy is a retired Sioux City elementary school teacher.

Their children are Debbie Welcher of Omaha, Neb., and Billy Welcher of Sioux City. Keith and Sandy have three grandchildren.

