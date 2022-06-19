 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Welcher

Welcher

Keith and Sandy Welcher will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Friday with their family.

Cards may be sent to 4916 Ravine Park Lane, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Keith and the former Sandy Hilton were married on June 24, 1962, at Grace Methodist Church in Sioux City. Keith retired after 35 years with Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation. Sandy is a retired Sioux City elementary school teacher.

Their children are Debbie Welcher of Omaha, Neb., and Billy Welcher of Sioux City. Keith and Sandy have three grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Larrew

Larrew

Duane and Delores Larrew, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday, June 2, with a gathering of family and frie…

Kramer

Kramer

Randy and Pam (Wiliams) Kramer will celebrate 50 years of marriage this summer with a family gathering.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Electric vehicles are in short supply

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News