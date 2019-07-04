Jerry and Marilyn Westphal of Sioux City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a private party with family and friends.
Their children are Scott (Debbie) Westphal of Sioux City, Jeff (Kelly) Westphal of Windemere, Florida, and Dan (Stormie) Westphal of Sioux City. The couple has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Jerry married the former Marilyn Lange on July 12, 1959. The couple is retired. They enjoy spending time at home with with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.