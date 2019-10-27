{{featured_button_text}}
Wiltse

Robert and Bonnie Wiltse of Correctionville, Iowa, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner Nov. 2 at a local restaurant.

Cards may be sent to 909 Hackberry St., Correctionville, IA 51016.

Their children are Elaine (Craig) Utesch and the late Robert F. Wiltse Jr. The couple has three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Robert married the former Bonnie Ruffcorn on Oct. 24, 1954. Robert is a retired teacher, coach and athletic director at Eastwood High School in Correctionville. Bonnie is a retired RN and vice president at St. Luke's Medical Center.

