Jerry and Marlene Witt of Lawton, Iowa, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Lawton. The couple requests no gifts.
Their children are Steve and Janet Witt of Lawton, and Cheryl Witt of Moville, Iowa. The couple has one grandson.
Jerry married the former Marlene Monk on Feb. 28, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville, Iowa. Marlene retired from the banking industry. Jerry is a retired farmer.