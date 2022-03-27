Richard and Jean (Frazee) Wynn of Sioux City celebrated 72 years of marriage on Friday, March 25, with their family

Richard and Jean were married on March 25, 1950, in South Sioux City. The honorable Joseph E. Marsh officiated the ceremony. Mr. Wynn retired from the City of Sioux City after 30 plus years. Mrs. Wynn was employed a few years at IBP and a stay-at-home mom.

Richard and Jean were blessed with nine children: Susan Lloyd of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Cindy (Glenn) Brunick of Sioux City; Sally (Mike) Roberts of Sioux City; Richard Jr. (Leesa) Wynn of Sioux City; Eva (Mitch) Lambert of Sioux City; Diana (Clay) Zellmer of Kingsley, Iowa; Mindy (John) Levasseur of Sioux City; Jenny (Danny) Broveak of North Sioux City; and Sara (Jeremy) Grove of Hinton, Iowa. Richard and Jean have 24 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

