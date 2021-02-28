Dick and Julie (Garrigan) Young of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 4408 Crown Point Court, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Dick and Julie were married on March 5, 1971, at St. Frances Church in Sioux City. Dick is semi-retired and currently works as a courtesy driver for Vern Eide Honda. Julie volunteers at Mater Dei Immaculate Conception Church and School as well as at Care Initiatives Hospice.

Their children are Darby (Angela) Young of Sioux City, Renee (Adam) Heath of Sioux City, Patrick (Tori Berkenpas) of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Cindy (Matt Smith) of West Des Moines. They have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

