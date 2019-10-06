Rich and Diane (Kolander) Zanter of Sergeant Bluff celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family vacation this summer.
Their children are Randy and Darcy Christenson, Ryan and Cristy Zanter, and Lee and Melissa Zanter, who all live in the Siouxland area. The couple has four grandchildren.
Rich and Diane were married on Oct. 25, 1969, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fulda, Minnesota. The couple has lived in Sergeant Bluff since 1989 and started Triview Communications (Quality Telecommunications) in Sergeant Bluff. Their three children now run the business as Rich and Diane are retired.