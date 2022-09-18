 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agnes Thelen

Agnes Thelen of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 25, with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 84, Le Mars, IA 51031.

Agnes was born on Sept. 25, 1932.

