Alice B. Byrne of South Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 3425 Dakota Ave., Apt. 7, South Sioux City, NE 68776.
She has a stepdaughter-in-law, Jo Ann Garvey and her family.
Alice was born on the family farm in Madison County, Nebraska, on April 19, 1919. She was married to Andrew Garvey (deceased) from 1946 to 1959. She was married to Dale Byrne (deceased) from 1969 to 1988. Alice was employed as a secretary for Garvey MFG until it closed in 1967. She retired from the Broyhill Co. in Dakota City. She is a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City.