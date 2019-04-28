Alice Gross of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 4 at the Pointe at Sunrise Retirement Community.
Cards may be sent to 36 East View Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106.
Her children are Carol (Dennis) Becker of Eagan, Minnesota, and Richard (Dianne) Gross of Roanoke, Virginia. She has four grandchildren and two great-stepgrandchildren.
Alice was born on May 1, 1929. She was married to Joe Gross on Aug. 26, 1951. He preceded her in death. Alice was a teacher at East Junior High School and East Middle School for 28 years, teaching geography and American government.