Alice Paulsen
Alice Paulsen

Alice Paulsen of Sioux City will celebrate her 96th birthday on Thursday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1705 W. 25th St. #301, Sioux City, IA 51103.

Alice was born on April 8, 1925, in Danbury, Iowa. She married Norman Paulsen (deceased) on Sept. 27, 1949, at St. Patrick's Church in Danbury. Alice is a retired school teacher, and she and Norman farmed for many years south of Cushing, Iowa.

Her children are Sue Fey, Bob Paulsen, Mary Tuttle, and Mark Paulsen. Alice has 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

