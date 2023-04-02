Alice Paulsen of Sioux City and formerly of Cushing, Iowa, will celebrate her 98th birthday on Saturday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1701 W 25th St. Room 218, Sioux City, IA 51103.

Alice was born on April 8, 1925, in Danbury, Iowa. She married Norman Paulsen (deceased) on Sept. 27, 1949. Alice and Norman farmed south of Cushing for many years. Alice also taught grade school in the Cushing and Eastwood schools.

Her children are Sue and Bruce Fey of Sioux City; Bob and Roxann Paulsen of Flat Rock, N.C.; Mary and Terry Tuttle of Cherokee, Iowa; and Mark and Lynn Paulsen of Dakota Dunes. Alice has 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.