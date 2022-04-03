Alice Paulsen

Alice was born on April 8, 1925, in Danbury, Iowa. She married Norman Paulsen (deceased) on September 27, 1949, at St. Patrick's Church in Danbury. Alice is a retired school teacher.

Her children are Sue and Bruce Fey of Sioux City; Bob and Roxann Paulsen of Flat Rock, N.C.; Mary and Terry Tuttle of Cherokee, Iowa; and Mark and Lynn Paulsen of Dakota Dunes. Alice has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with three on the way.