Alice Paulsen, formerly of Cushing, Iowa, will celebrate her 97th birthday on Friday.
Cards may be sent to 1701 West 25th St., Sioux City, IA 51103.
Alice was born on April 8, 1925, in Danbury, Iowa. She married Norman Paulsen (deceased) on September 27, 1949, at St. Patrick's Church in Danbury. Alice is a retired school teacher.
Her children are Sue and Bruce Fey of Sioux City; Bob and Roxann Paulsen of Flat Rock, N.C.; Mary and Terry Tuttle of Cherokee, Iowa; and Mark and Lynn Paulsen of Dakota Dunes. Alice has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with three on the way.