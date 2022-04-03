 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alice Paulsen

Alice Paulsen

Alice Paulsen, formerly of Cushing, Iowa, will celebrate her 97th birthday on Friday.

Cards may be sent to 1701 West 25th St., Sioux City, IA 51103.

Alice was born on April 8, 1925, in Danbury, Iowa. She married Norman Paulsen (deceased) on September 27, 1949, at St. Patrick's Church in Danbury. Alice is a retired school teacher.

Her children are Sue and Bruce Fey of Sioux City; Bob and Roxann Paulsen of Flat Rock, N.C.; Mary and Terry Tuttle of Cherokee, Iowa; and Mark and Lynn Paulsen of Dakota Dunes. Alice has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with three on the way.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hillard Knutson

Hillard Knutson

Hillard Knutson of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Friday.

DeLoris Handke

DeLoris Handke

DeLoris Handke of Bronson, Iowa, will celebrate her 94th birthday on Wednesday, March 30.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if you're a control freak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News