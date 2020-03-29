Alice Paulsen
Alice Paulsen

Alice Paulsen

Alice Paulsen of Sioux City, formerly of Cushing, Iowa, will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1705 W. 25th St., 301, Sioux City, IA 51103.

Her children are Sue and Bruce Fey of Sioux City, Bob and Roxann Paulsen of Flat Rock, North Carolina, Mary and Terry Tuttle of Cherokee, Iowa, and Mark and Lynn Paulsen of Dakota Dunes. She has 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Alice was born on April 8, 1925, in Danbury, Iowa. She was married to Norman Paulsen on Sept. 27, 1949, at St. Patrick's Church in Danbury. Alice is a retired teacher.

