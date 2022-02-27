Alva Lill of Charter Oak, Iowa, will celebrate his 85th birthday on Saturday.
Alva was born on March 5, 1937. He has a wife and three children, nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Roy and Patricia 'Patty' (Limoges) Carrell will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday with a card shower.
Marilyn Puttmann of Kingsley, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday with a card shower.
Edith Dailey of Jefferson, S.D., will celebrate her 99th birthday on Valentine's Day.
