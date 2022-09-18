Andrew "Andy" Miedema of Orange City, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday today, Sept. 18. A family dinner was held in August.

Cards may be sent to 301 Hartford Ave. SE, Orange City, IA 51041.

Andy was born on Sept. 18, 1932, in Hospers, Iowa. Her married Joan (Van Leeuwen) Miedema on Oct. 1, 1954, at the Hospers Reformed Church in Hospers. Andy is a retired teacher, educator, and farmer.

His children are Brenda (Mike) Winkler of Dakota Dunes; Barry (Lori) Miedema of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Bonnie (Allan) Reinders of Sioux Center, Iowa; Robert (Andrea) Miedema of Rapid City, S.D.; and Bradley (Lisa) Miedema of Sioux Center. Andy has 13 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.