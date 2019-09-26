Andy Miedema of Orange City, Iowa, celebrated his 87th birthday with a family dinner.
Cards may be sent to 301 Hartford Ave. SE, Orange City, IA 51041.
His children are Brenda and Mike Winkler of Dakota Dunes, Barry and Lori Miedema of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Bonnie and Allan Reinders of Sioux Center, Iowa, Robert and Andrea Miedema of Orange City, and Bradley and Lisa Miedema of Sioux Center. He has 13 grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and nine great-stepgrandchildren.
Andy was born on Sept. 27, 1932 in Hospers, Iowa. He married the former Joan Van Leeuwen on Oct. 1, 1954, in Hospers. Andy is a retired teacher and farmer.