Andy Robak of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Nov. 5.
Cards may be sent to 4000 Teton Trace, Apt. G-2, Sioux City, IA 51104.
His children are Lee of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Frank of Sioux City, Liz of Iowa City, Iowa, Jeff of Plymouth, Iowa, Andy Jr. of Blair, Nebraska, and William of Indianola, Iowa. He has 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Andy was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Glen Lyon, Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Air Force and as an IBM customer engineer.