Andy Robak of Sioux City will celebrate his 93rd birthday with a western Caribbean cruise in January.

Cards may be sent to 4000 Teton Trace, Apt. G2, Sioux City, IA 51104.

Andy was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Glen Lyon, Pa. He served six years in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked 40 years for IBM and Kodak as a customer engineer.