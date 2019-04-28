Ann Pavlovich of Sioux City will celebrate her 95th birthday with her family.
Her children include Jim and Connie of Illinois, Joanne Wilk of Washington, Chuck and Darlene of Arkansas, Dan and Denise of Charles City, Iowa, and John and Tina of California.
A lifelong resident of Sioux City, Ann was born on April 9, 1924, in Sioux City. She was married to John Pavlovich, who preceded her in death. Ann worked as a nurse throughout Sioux City. Ann has been a resident of Holy Spirit Retirement Community for 10 years.