Anne Krone of Sioux City will celebrate her 92nd birthday on Thursday.

Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105.

Anne was born on Aug. 4, 1930, in Gayville, S.D. She married Dick Krone on Oct. 14, 1950. Her children are Rick Krone of Sioux City, and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Anne has five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.