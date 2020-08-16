You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arend Schreur
View Comments

Arend Schreur

{{featured_button_text}}
Arend Schreur

Arend Schreur of Sioux City will celebrate his 85th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 3621 Dupont St., Sioux City, IA 51104.

His children are Jolene (Darin) Gunnink of O'Fallon, Illinois, and Jane (Algie) Ford of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He has three grandsons.

Arend was born on Aug. 25, 1935, in Alton, Iowa. He married Beverly on June 6, 1963, in Orange City, Iowa. He was a teacher for 37 years, 28 of which were at Hunt Elementary School in Sioux City. He later worked at Diamond Vogel Paint. He is currently working at Life Serve in Sioux City.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Darold Sea
Birthdays

Darold Sea

Darold "Dick" Sea of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday and the life of his wife of 63 years, "Al."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News